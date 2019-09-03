Petrol price to rise by 11 cents at midnight

Consumers will feel the pinch even more at the tanks as the price of petrol is set to increase by 11 cents a litre tonight.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that both grades of 93 and 95 (ULP and LRP) will rise by 11 cents.

Both grades of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) and diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 26 cents a litre.

The price adjustments will see a litre of 95 in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.92 cents a litre, go up to R16.03 a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will go up by 24 cents per litre, while that of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will go up by 32 cents a litre.

The Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 16 cents per kilogram.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

“The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review on average when compared to the previous period. The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 2 August to 29 August 2019. Thus led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin,” said the department.

In August, the price of both grades of petrol increased by 11 cents. - SAnews.gov.za