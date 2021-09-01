Petrol price increases

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced a four cent increase in the price of both grades of petrol.

As of Wednesday, the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) and 93 (ULP and LRP) increased by four cents a litre.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which was R18.30, now costs R18.34 cents a litre.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will decrease by 15.22 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) costs 14.22 cents less.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 15 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will decrease by 20 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 94 cents per kilogram.

In a statement, the DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” said the Department of Mineral Resources. – SAnews.gov.za

