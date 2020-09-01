Petrol price to increase by 1 cent

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Both grades of petrol are set to increase by one cent a litre at midnight.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced a one cent increase in both grades of 93 (ULP and LRP) 95 (ULP and LRP) in Gauteng.

From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R15.17, will increase to R15.18 a litre.

Meanwhile, both grades of diesel (0.05% Sulphur and 0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 21 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 26 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will decrease by 35 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 36 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. – SAnews.gov.za

