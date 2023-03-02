Parties called to remain committed to wage negotiations process

Cabinet has reiterated its call for all parties to remain committed to the process of the Public Service Co-Ordinating Bargaining Council Collective Agreement, and to arrive at a solution that serves the best interests of the country.

“It is vitally important that we all work together for the good of our nation and her people. While the right to strike is protected, it must be done in a responsible manner that upholds our democracy and rule of law,” Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Gungubele reminded those who are planning to strike to do so in a peaceful manner, and refrain from any form of intimidation and destruction of infrastructure and properties.

2023 National Budget commended

Cabinet has also commended the 2023 National Budget, giving effect to critical interventions outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Gungubele said the speech detailed plans to tackle the energy challenge, reduce unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living, including combating crime and corruption.

“While balancing our commitments to fiscal discipline, economic growth and investment and the social wage continue to receive the bulk of public resources, with R66 billion allocated to Social Development and R36 billion to fund the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant until 31 March 2024,” Gungubele said.

He said the increased allocations for all three spheres of government will also help alleviate some of the financial pressures, particularly in health, education, and free basic services where the costs of providing services are rising. – SAnews.gov.za