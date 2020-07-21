Parliament's Cedric Frolick tests positive for COVID-19

Parliament’s House Chairperson Cedric Frolick has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament’s Presiding Officers wished Frolick, who is the House Chairperson responsible for Committees, Oversight and ICT a speedy recovery.

Frolick, who has gone into isolation, will be working from home during this period.

“The Presiding Officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon.”

The Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, have also wished Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and Member of the National Assembly Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle a speedy recovery.

This comes as the Minister was hospitalised for COVID-19.

Modise and Masondo have encouraged South Africans to continue keeping everyone infected with and affected by this virus in their prayers and thoughts.

“As the country expects its Coronavirus infections to peak, South Africans are urged not to lower their guard but to remain vigilant, by complying with all lockdown regulations and hygiene protocols,” they said. –SAnews.gov.za