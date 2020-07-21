Parliament's Cedric Frolick tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Parliament’s House Chairperson Cedric Frolick has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, Parliament’s Presiding Officers wished Frolick, who is the House Chairperson responsible for Committees, Oversight and ICT a speedy recovery.

Frolick, who has gone into isolation, will be working from home during this period.

“The Presiding Officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon.”

The Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, have also wished Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and Member of the National Assembly Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle a speedy recovery.

This comes as the Minister was hospitalised for COVID-19.

Modise and Masondo have encouraged South Africans to continue keeping everyone infected with and affected by this virus in their prayers and thoughts.

“As the country expects its Coronavirus infections to peak, South Africans are urged not to lower their guard but to remain vigilant, by complying with all lockdown regulations and hygiene protocols,” they said. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Thousands of Gauteng teachers not back at school

1958 Views
20 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

183387 Views
29 Apr 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

29524 Views
18 Jun 2020

Mantashe in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

315 Views
21 Jul 2020

SA reports 9 300 new COVID-19 cases

315 Views
21 Jul 2020

President Ramaphosa pays tribute to John Lewis

328 Views
21 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook