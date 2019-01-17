Parliament wants stricter laws for motorists

Thursday, January 17, 2019

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Dikeledi Magadzi, has called for severe punishment for the transgressors of the rules of the road and zero tolerance towards people arrested for drunk driving.

The preliminary Festive Season Road Safety Report shows that 1 612 people lost their lives on the country’s roads from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.

“It is clear that something drastic ought to be done to curb this number. What is even more worrying is that a large portion of this figure is as a result of recklessness of public transport,” Magadzi said.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande released the preliminary Festive Season Road Safety Report which showed that the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape recorded the highest percentage increases in fatalities.

Magadzi said it’s time to think of additional and new programmes that will strengthen speed enforcement and vehicle roadworthiness measures.

“Such programmes should inspire responsible driving. It is time that government entities and law enforcement agencies take ownership of what happens on the roads. Law enforcement operations on the roads should be enhanced even if it means inconveniencing the road user,” she said.

Magadzi said preparations for the Easter weekend should start now and hotspots for fatal accidents should be identified and prioritised in order to reduce accidents. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SAPS recruitment closes on Friday, youth urged to apply

10419 Views
15 Jan 2019

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

13783 Views
08 Dec 2018

SIU gets green light to probe Life Esidimeni, Umgeni Water

996 Views
17 Jan 2019

NSFAS explains funding allowances

9318 Views
31 Mar 2017

NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

5857 Views
13 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

79201 Views
17 Sep 2018