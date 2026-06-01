Parliament set for week of Budget Votes, Constitutional commemoration

Monday, June 1, 2026

Parliament will this week convene the inaugural meeting of the newly established Section 89 Impeachment Committee while also considering The Presidency’s budget and marking the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution.

The committee, established following a Constitutional Court ruling, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon to elect a chairperson. It has been tasked with investigating whether sufficient grounds exist for Parliament to recommend the removal of the President from office.

The meeting is expected to be one of the key events in a packed parliamentary programme that includes budget debates, a high-level international visit and numerous committee engagements.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will table the Presidency’s Budget Vote in the National Assembly, after which Members of Parliament will debate the budget. The President is expected to deliver his reply to the debate on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will consider Budget Votes for Home Affairs and Employment and Labour on Tuesday, before continuing with debates on Electricity and Energy and Mineral and Petroleum Resources on Wednesday.

Parliament will also host Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday during his working visit to South Africa. The Singaporean leader is scheduled to pay a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

According to Parliament, discussions will focus on strengthening political, parliamentary and economic ties between the two countries, with particular attention on governance, skills development, digital transformation, economic growth, job creation and inclusive development.

A major highlight of the week will take place on Thursday when the National Assembly and the NCOP convene a joint sitting to commemorate the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution.

Following the joint sitting, the National Assembly will consider several committee reports, including a report on the Military Discipline Supplementary Measures Amendment Bill.

Members will also debate the President’s determination on the remuneration of public office-bearers and members of independent constitutional institutions for the 2025/26 financial year.

In the NCOP, delegates will continue policy debates on the Health and Social Development Budget Votes.

The National Assembly’s programme concludes on Friday with mini-plenaries to consider various committee reports.

Among them are reports on a petition submitted by the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry and an oversight visit by the Portfolio Committee on Social Development to South African Social Security Agency offices and National Development Agency-funded projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

Beyond plenary activities, Parliament will host 36 committee meetings during the week. - SAnews.gov.za