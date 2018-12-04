Parliament sends condolences to Msimang family

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have sent their condolences to the family of former Member of Parliament and anti-apartheid stalwart, Mendi Msimang.

Msimang passed away on Monday following a long illness.

The Presiding Officers, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise, said the nation has lost one of its outstanding citizens and a champion of freedom and democracy.

The late struggle stalwart went underground when the African National Congress (ANC) was banned in 1961. Msimang served as the ANC’s London representative during the apartheid era and he once acted as a Secretary to Walter Sisulu.

When he came back from exile in 1991, he was elected into the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

In 1994, Msimang was one of the pioneer Member of Parliament in the new democratic South Africa, and also served chairperson of the ANC Caucus in Parliament.

In 1999, Msimang was awarded the Order for Meritorious Service in Silver by President Nelson Mandela.

He was married to the former Health Minister Dr Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, who passed-on in 2009.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday extended his personal condolences and those of government and the governing party to the family, friends, comrades and associates of Msimang in South Africa and internationally.

Details of memorial events will be communicated following consultation among government, the Msimang family and the ANC. – SAnews.gov.za