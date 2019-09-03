Parliament seeks solution to violence

An urgent meeting between the Presiding Officers of Parliament and the relevant oversight committees is to be called to determine a parliamentary intervention in the ongoing violent tensions in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, appealed for calm amid the ongoing sporadic violence in certain parts of South Africa, characterised by tensions between South African communities and foreign nationals.

“The Presiding Officers have appealed for calm amongst these communities while urging our country’s law enforcement agencies to spare no effort in stopping the mayhem and restoring peace and stability.

“The law enforcement agencies must act with decisiveness and boldness in ensuring that any lawbreaker is brought to book regardless of nationality,” read the statement.

The Presiding Officers appealed to leaders from various sectors to assist in providing the necessary leadership in quelling the disorder, including “acting circumspectly in their public comments”.

“Much has been said about our country’s excessively porous borders and the influx of undocumented foreign nationals.

“While South Africa continues to be a welcoming nation to foreign nationals, illegal immigrants make the state’s Constitutional obligation - which is to prevent, combat and investigate crime; maintain public order; and to protect and secure all those who live within its borders - difficult to fulfil.

“Accordingly, relevant authorities and law enforcement agencies are urged to step up their efforts to curb this phenomenon and take appropriate steps regarding those living illegally in the country,” said the Presiding Officers.

The violence, which is driven by communities on both side of the tension, has entailed disturbing trends of lawlessness, assaults against law enforcement officers, retaliatory attacks and looting of shops, amongst other things.

“All these acts of criminality are an antithesis to the rule of law and democracy, and threatens our country’s culture of tolerance, peace and coexistence,” said the statement. – SAnews.gov.za