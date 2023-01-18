Parliament saddened by passing of Ugu Municipality mayor's death

Parliament has expressed sadness and shock at the death of Ugu District Municipality Mayor, Phumlile Mthiyane, who passed away on Monday.

Parliament Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo said Mthiyane’s sudden passing is a great blow to the residents of the Ugu District in KwaZulu-Natal, who were beginning to benefit from the service delivery interventions she initiated since her appointment.

“Mthiyane was committed to good governance and intergovernmental relations efforts. In November 2022, her District successfully hosted the Taking Parliament to the People Public Participation Programme, where she provided necessary leadership and guidance consistent with the principles of cooperative governance and intergovernmental relations,” Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said.

The Presiding Officers added that in Mthiyane, South Africa has lost a very dedicated public servant who was yet to do even more for the rest of the country as far as service delivery interventions are concerned.

“Parliament wishes her family, comrades and her political party comfort during this difficult time,” Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said. – SAnews.gov.za