Parliament processing electoral reform legislation

Friday, November 5, 2021

Parliament is working with the Department of Home Affairs to reform legislation that will allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections.

This comes after claims by One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane claimed that the so-called "Direct Elections Bills" is before Parliament and ready to be passed into law.

In a statement, Parliament said, on 4 December 2020, MP Mosiuoa Lekota introduced the “Electoral Laws Second Amendment Bill”, Bill 34 of 2020, in the National Assembly.

“On the other hand, Parliament is expecting the tabling of a bill from the Department of Home Affairs. Both Bills are intended to deal with Independent Candidates as envisaged by the Constitutional Court order,” the statement reads.

On 11 June 2020, the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to remedy the defect in the Electoral Act to enable independent candidates to be elected to Parliament and provincial legislatures. Parliament has two years to effect the amendment.

Parliament said it was aware of the implications of the Constitutional Court’s order on its work, and has put measures in place to fulfil its obligations.

It said the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has been liaising with the Department of Home Affairs as part of its oversight work on this matter to ensure that when Parliament passes a Bill providing for independent candidates, it contains a workable solution that effectively addresses the order of the Constitutional Court.

The claim that Parliament was in contempt of court is therefore unnecessarily alarmist and misleading, it said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

IEC to release 2021 Municipal Election results today

82294 Views
04 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

107193 Views
21 Sep 2021

2021 Local Government Election results trickle in

6421 Views
02 Nov 2021

ANC takes lead in most KZN municipalities

11330 Views
02 Nov 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

365117 Views
26 Aug 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

259723 Views
06 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter