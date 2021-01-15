PanSALB confirms CEO passing

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has expressed sadness at the passing of its Chief Executive (CEO), Dr Bongumenzi Emmanuel Mpungose.

Dr Mpungose passed away on Thursday morning.

The CEO had joined PanSALB in April last year and previously held the position of Section Manager for Language Services & Hansard Publishing at the Parliament of South Africa.

He was a renowned linguistic scholar and leader with extensive knowledge and experience. He served in various leadership positions throughout his career and worked at the KZN Department of Arts & Culture.

He held a PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Public Administration with his research project titled; Determinants of Public Policy Implementation in a Decentralised State – The Case of Language Policy in KZN.

“We have lost a great leader in Dr Mpungose who was a passionate advocate for linguistic human rights and a champion for a multilingual society. He had envisaged many visionary changes to uplift the institution and his untimely passing has deprived us of his contribution. The Board, Management and Staff of PanSALB extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said acting board chairperson, Preetha Dabideen.

She said the country has lost a great leader and true believer in the founding principles of the country's constitution of freedom and linguistic justice. – SAnews.gov.za