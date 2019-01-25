Own your future, register to vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged new voters to come out in their numbers and register at the various voting stations this weekend.

The countries’ 22 925 voting stations will be open for the final registration between 8am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“Use your freedom and make your mark. If you are 18 years of age or older, take your identity document along to your nearest voting station on the 26th and 27th January, and register to vote,” the President said in his message.

The next national and provincial elections, he said, will be an opportunity for the youth to own their future.

“The simple and easy act of becoming a registered voter is your first step towards shaping your own future and that of our country. As we celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy, the forthcoming election is your opportunity to make your own history and to help South Africa grow towards a brighter future,” the President said.

To be able to vote in the upcoming national and provincial elections scheduled for May, your name and information need to be on the voters’ roll.

The roll needs to be updated to contain the details of individual voters in line with the Constitutional Court ruling.

Currently containing over 26 million names, the voters’ roll allows the IEC to plan an election and identify fraud, as it tells the commission how many voters to expect in each voting district.

All South African citizens aged 16 and older in possession of an official ID can register as voters (although only those who are at least 18 years old on voting day may vote).

Voters should take a copy of their barcoded ID book, smart card ID or temporary ID certificate when they go to register in the voting district in which they ordinarily reside.

When registering, voters will need to provide their address or a description of where they live to allow the Electoral Commission to place them on the correct segment of the voters’ roll. Proof of address is not required.

If you have previously registered, you must update your registration details for example if you changed address changes or when your ID number changes due to changed.

Registered voters can check if their details are correct and which voting station will they vote in via the ‘Click, Check and Confirm’ facility on the Electoral Commission’s website at www.elections.org.za. – SAnews.gov.za