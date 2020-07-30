Over 3 900 public servants in KZN contract COVID-19

The number of public servants contracting COVID-19 in KwaZulu-Natal is increasing at an alarming rate as the province prepares for a peak in infections.

According to the provincial government, 3 933 public servants have reported positive cases, while 59 have died.

The announcement was made during the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala in a virtual ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

The PEC was reflecting on an array of issues including the scourge of COVID-19 in the province that has already claimed 712 lives in the province as of Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal is the fourth-affected province in the country with 71 240 infections to date and the numbers continue to grow.

“While public servants are members of society and are also impacted by every situation within the community, the executive council believes that the health and wellbeing of public servants is vital as they form the first line of support in the fight against COVID-19,” Zikalala said.

The Premier also extended condolences to all the families of those who have passed away.

He further called on all members of society to not tire in washing their hands with soap, sanitising, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing masks.

“Government will continue to implement measures that will ensure that employees are not exposed to contracting the virus within the workplace,” he added.

The PEC has also condemned the ongoing violence linked to the Ndwedwe and District Taxi Association have occurred in recent months where six murders were reported including two commuters and 17 attempted murder incidents.

“The executive council directed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mr Bheki Ntuli and the South African Police Service to act decisively and drastically to ensure that innocent lives are protected, especially commuters who continue to bear the brunt of taxi violence.” – SAnews.gov.za