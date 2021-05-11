Over 145 candidates to contest by-elections

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Over 145 candidates from 29 political parties are set to contest the by-elections in 40 wards on 19 May 2021, the Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday.

“The 145 candidates, including eight independent candidates, were certified as contestants for the by-elections on 3 May 2021. Of the candidates, 86 (59.31%) are male and 59 (40.69%) are female,” the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

The by-elections will be held across seven provinces, and these include seven wards in the Eastern Cape, two wards in the Free State, 16 wards in Gauteng, seven wards in KwaZulu-Natal, and four wards in both Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in the by-elections.

“The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders. These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

“Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitised after each use,” the Commission said.

For more information on upcoming by-elections, voters can contact their local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours.

Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za. – SAnews.gov.za

 

