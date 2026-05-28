Over 1000 suspects arrested for contravening Immigration Act

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Operation Shanela continues to make progress in addressing illegal immigration and related criminality with 1891 suspects having been arrested in the past week for contravening the Immigration Act.



In a statement on Thursday, Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, reiterated that police will continue to intensify operations to ensure that those found to be in the country illegally are processed in accordance with the law.



“SAPS further calls on communities to work together with law enforcement agencies by reporting criminal activities and avoiding acts of vigilantism, intimidation, or violence against foreign nationals. Police remain committed to maintaining peace, stability, and the rule of law in all communities,” said the police.



The SAPS said it remains committed to enforcing the laws of the country without fear or favour while ensuring that all operations are conducted within the confines of the Constitution and applicable legislation.

“As part of ongoing high-density operations conducted across all provinces, a total of 1 891 illegal foreigners were arrested during the past week alone for contravention of the Immigration Act.



“These arrests form part of SAPS’ broader efforts to combat crime, maintain law and order, and address challenges associated with undocumented persons operating unlawfully within communities,” said the SAPS.

According to the police, since 01 January 2026 until 17 May 2026, a total of 29 371 illegal foreign nationals have been arrested during various intelligence-driven operations, tracing operations, roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, and multidisciplinary law enforcement initiatives.



“Operation Shanela remains one of the organisation’s key crime-combating initiatives and continues to yield positive results in the fight against serious and violent crime, including the apprehension of wanted suspects, recovery of unlicensed firearms, confiscation of drugs, and the arrest of undocumented persons,” said the police. -SAnews.gov.za