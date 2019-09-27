Obasanjo commends President Ramaphosa for Special Envoys

Friday, September 27, 2019

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his sincere appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing Special Envoys in an effort to quell tensions with fellow African states in the wake of sporadic attacks on immigrants in South Africa.

The two statesmen met on Thursday for a courtesy call.

The Presidency said the two leaders used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in South Africa.

“In the meeting, the leaders engaged on misconceptions created about the situation in South Africa that gave the impression that Nigerian nationals in particular had been victimised. No loss of life was reported among Nigerian nationals in South Africa during this period,” said the Presidency in a statement.

During the visit, Obasanjo also presented President Ramaphosa with a copy of “Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa's Advantage”, of which he is a co-author.

 The book is authored by Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation in South Africa; President Obasanjo; Jeffrey Herbst, a celebrated Africanist and Tendai Biti, former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe.

President Ramaphosa thanked the former President for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa. – SAnews.gov.za

 

