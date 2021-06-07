Nzimande warns public of fake Facebook page impersonating him

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has warned the public about a fake and misleading Facebook page that impersonates him.

Nzimande said the impostor misleads the public into believing that they are communicating with him by soliciting money to support a “worthy course of student funding”.

“It is unfortunate that we have individuals who go to the extent of masquerading as a Minister to defraud members of the public, using the genuine plight of students,” Nzimande said in a statement.

The Minister said he has already communicated with Facebook to locate and close the fake Facebook page.

Nzimande confirmed that the only authentic social media accounts that he has authorised are the following:

“All other social media pages bearing the Minister’s name are fake. The other social media pages that might be regarded as authentic are those of the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Department of Science and Innovation,” the Minister said.

He said he is aware of the essential role played by social media for effective and responsive communication, and he is committed to continue to engage with the public through genuine and credible social media platforms.

He advised members of the public to contact their nearest police station if they suspect or might have already been scammed by this fraudster.

Members of the public, who might be aware of any existence of a suspicious social media platform in the name of the Minister, should contact Ishmael Mnisi on 066 037 8859 or send an email to Ishmael.Mnisi@dst.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za