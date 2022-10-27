Nzimande sends condolences to families of Stellenbosch University students

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande has sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of two University of Stellenbosch students whose bodies were found in a quarry in Stellenbosch.

Ethan Kirkland aged 19 and Leila Lees aged 18, both first-year Bachelor of Science students at Stellenbosch University, went missing last week Friday and their bodies were found on Monday.

According to the law enforcement report, the students’ lives ended in tragedy when their vehicle submerged in a quarry with both the students still inside at Paul Kruger Street in Stellenbosch.

The two were declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.

Nzimande expressed his is appreciation to community member who spotted the vehicle in the dam and reported it to law enforcement agencies.

He also commended the swift response from the law enforcement agencies and the emergency services who retrieved the vehicle from the dam and identified the victims.

“I call upon the law enforcement agencies to further investigate circumstances that might have led to Ethan and Leila vehicle’s being submerged in the dam,” Nzimande said in a statement.

The Minister also appealed to the students to be more circumspect in and off campus particularly at this time of the year when final examinations are underway and institutions preparing to close the academic year activities.

Nzimande has directed Higher Health – the Department of Higher Education and Training agency responsible for the welfare of both students and staff - to work together with the Stellenbosch University to provide the necessary comfort including psychosocial services to the families, friends and lecturers of the deceased students. – SAnews.gov.za