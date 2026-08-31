Nzimande hosts Finance Minister

Monday, August 31, 2026

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, will this morning host the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana and a National Treasury delegation at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria.

Nzimande will host the delegation for a strategic engagement on the role of science, technology and innovation (ST&I) in advancing South Africa’s developmental priorities.

“The visit forms part of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s ongoing efforts to place science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society.

“It will also highlight how the department’s portfolio of entities contributes to inclusive economic growth, improved service delivery and the development of a capable state,” the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za