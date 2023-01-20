Nzimande expresses condolences to college student's family

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has sent his condolences following the death of a student at Reneilwe Community Learning Centre in Mamelodi East, Gauteng.

According to a report, Mabutho Jenamo (18) was stabbed to death during a mugging incident, where a group of men took his cellphone and wallet, while on his way back from school after the orientation day.

At the time of the incident, Mabutho was in the company of his fellow students whose belongings were also taken during the robbery.

Nzimande said Mabutho’s passing is a loss to the entire Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

The four alleged killers were arrested by law enforcement agencies following a tip-off by the members of the community who witnessed the incidence.

Nzimande has sent his condolences to the Jenamo family, friends and the entire Reneilwe Community Learning Centre.

He also expressed his appreciation to the community of Mamelodi who responded swiftly by identifying the perpetrators and helping the police to apprehend them.

“Through the Gauteng Community College, and Higher Health, the Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to provide the necessary support to the family,” Nzimande said.

The four perpetrators made a brief appearance at the Mamelodi West Court on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, and the case was postponed to 25 January 2023 for a formal bail application. – SAnews.gov.za