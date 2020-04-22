Nzimande to announce COVID-19 implementation measures

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister, Dr Blade Nizmande, will on Friday, announce the department’s measures to be implemented in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nzimande has been holding briefings and consultations with the stakeholders in post school education and training, as well as in the science and innovation sector.

The consultations were held in order to brief stakeholders on measures that the department will be implementing in response to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic in the sector.

Nzimande also held a briefing with Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation.

The Minister further received written submission from the South African Student Union (SAUS), student political organisations, trade unions, Universities South Africa (USAf), the South African College Principals Organisation (SACPO), Higher Health, and other state organs and interest groups.

Nzimande has acknowledged all education stakeholders and Cabinet members for their valuable inputs which has enriched the final measures, to be implemented by the department in consolidating the sector response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Following these consultations, the Minister will be announcing to the public the department’s measures and interventions through a joint media briefing with the Basic Education which will be held on Friday, 24 April 2020, ” said department spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi. – SAnews.gov.za