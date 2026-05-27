NYDA to launch ‘Phanda Thursday’ youth outreach in Mpumalanga

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will officially launch its national youth outreach initiative, bringing services, opportunities and support closer to communities in Mpumalanga.

The initiative -- Phanda Thursday -- will be launched on Thursday, 28 May, at the Sasol Club in eMbalenhle, Secunda. It will be led by NYDA Board Executive Chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende.

The initiative is a weekly national outreach programme aimed at bringing youth development services, economic opportunities and government support directly to communities across South Africa.

The programme seeks to address persistent challenges related to youth unemployment and fragmented service delivery by creating accessible, community-based support platforms for young people.

Through weekly activations at NYDA branches nationwide, young people will have access to a range of services, including career guidance and CV support, entrepreneurship and business development assistance, funding and skills development opportunities, as well as on-site government services and application support.

The programme brings together government departments, municipalities, State entities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), development finance institutions, private sector partners and community stakeholders on a single integrated platform.

The launch will also feature exhibitions by several government departments and entities, providing attendees with direct access to information, services and resources across a range of critical sectors affecting young people and communities.

Participating institutions include the Office of the Premier, the National Youth Development Agency, the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, the Department of Employment and Labour, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, the Department of Health, the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency, Statistics South Africa and the South African Police Service.

The NYDA said the initiative is intended to improve access to opportunities and strengthen collaboration between stakeholders working to support youth development and economic inclusion. – SAnews.gov.za

