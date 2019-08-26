Nxesi to release workplace transformation report

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) are on Tuesday expected to present the country’s public register for all designated employers on the status of workplace transformation.

The department said the report, titled “Transformation does make business sense”, will reflect on the status of employment equity (EE) in South Africa and how far the country has progressed in its workplace transformation endeavours.

“It will also highlight the extent to which companies have complied with the Employment Equity Act, the achievement of the objectives of meaningful workplace transformation in South Africa; the make-up of workplace demographics; the representation of the disadvantaged in managerial positions and that of persons with disabilities,” said the department.

The report comes on the back of Statistics South Africa having recently revealed that the country’s unemployment had reached 29% in the second quarter.

Nxesi is expected to be joined by Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi; Department Director-General, Thobile Lamati and the CEE chairperson, Tabea Kabinde. – SAnews.gov.za