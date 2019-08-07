Nxesi hands over Minimum Wage branded vehicles

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has handed over 10 National Minimum Wage branded vehicles to the North West provincial office’s National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA) ambassadors.

During the handover, Nxesi said the vehicles were to ensure that there is maximum visibility of inspectors to ensure that there is compliance with labour laws.

“These vehicles will be used by the NMWA Ambassadors, whose responsibility is to ensure that employers are complying with the Act,” said the Minister.

He appealed to employers not to be threatened by inspections but rather see them as another way the department helps them to understand labour laws so they can be compliant.

“Our coming here should not be seen as coming to threaten anyone. We are here to talk about improving industrial relations,” said Nxesi.

Nxesi led a team of inspectors and other law enforcement agencies on blitz inspections around the Brits area. The blitz focused on the farming and retail & wholesale sectors, accompanied by Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi; the Mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, Jostina Mothibe; the Department’s Inspector General, Aggy Moiloa; Chief Director: Provincial Operations (North West): Andile Makapela and the Provincial Chief Inspector (North West), Boikie Mampuru.

These blitz inspections will end today, with 45 establishments expected to be inspected. – SAnews.gov.za