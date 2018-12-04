NW youth training school gets a make over

Work to renovate the Orkney hotel school, which will be used to train and develop the youth, has begun said the North West Department of Tourism.

The envisaged hotel school which was donated by Anglo Gold Ashanti will be used to develop and train young people on hotel administration, hospitality and other courses related to the tourism industry.

The department recently awarded a R13.7 million tender for the renovation of the province’s third hotel school to Celeste Holdings.

MEC for Tourism in the province, Desbo Mohono, who thanked the mining company for the donation, said the department remains committed to training youth in the province.

“Working together and very closely with the private sector answers government’s call for public- private partnerships.

“We can only do much better if we work together in creating jobs, educating young people and for tourism development in the province. The hotel school will greatly assist in producing future chefs and other careers in the growing tourism sector,” she said.

The building is expected to be in a habitable state in the next six months. - SAnews.gov.za