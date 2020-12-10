NW producers encouraged to apply for financial support

North West MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Desbo Mohono, has encouraged all subsistence producers in the province to apply for the Agricultural Employment Stimulus support.

The call follows this week’s announcement by Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, who invited all subsistence producers in the country to apply for the Presidential Employment Stimulus initiative.

The initiative seeks to contribute to the devastation caused by the COVID-19, and sustaining and increasing employment within the agricultural sector.

Mohono emphasised that the programme is targeting the smallest within the sector.

“It is these producers who create a bulwark against the fight of food insecurity at household level. These are producers who do not earn any other income, but these small patches of land remain their source of employment and livelihoods.

“We want to assist households utilising land in their home backyards, gardens in communal areas, and producers who don’t earn any other income,” Mohono said.

Explaining how subsistence producers will be supported, Mohono said all subsistence producers will be supported with farming input vouchers to retain self-employment in the sector, while supporting food value chains.

Government is mainly targeting vulnerable individuals and groups, and aims to support 50% women, 40% youth and 6% persons with disabilities. Unemployed farm-dwellers and military veterans will also be prioritised for support through this initiative and are encouraged to apply.

The type and quantities of support provided will be limited to the commodity applied for and the size of the current operation physically verified on site. The amount of support will range between R1 000 and R9 000.

“As announced by the national department, during the implementation of this programme youth and unemployed agricultural graduates, as well as unemployed National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) will be employed to work as verification officers,” Mohono said.

Qualifying criteria

The minimum qualifying criteria will include applicants who are 18 years old or older, have a South African ID, not employed by government, currently actively involved in agricultural production and not having received support from the department in the current financial year.

“Applicants are notified that only one application per household will be permitted. Specific targeted commodities that will be supported include vegetables, grains (maize and soybean), sugarcane, cotton, poultry and livestock,” Mohono explained.

Application process

The application process will open on Thursday, 10 December until 22 December 2020. Applications can be made through cell phones using the l USSD code*134*4536#, irrespective of the cell phone network. This is a free application process and forms will be accessible from your cell phone once you enter the USSD code. Application forms will be available in all 11 official languages.

The applicants will be notified on whether they’ve been successful or not within the second week of January 2021. – SAnews.gov.za