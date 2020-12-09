NW opens work opportunities for unemployed agricultural graduates

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

In a quest to facilitate entry and participation of young people in the agricultural sector, the North West Agriculture and Rural Development Department is calling on young and unemployed graduates to apply for contract posts within the department.

The department said that the programme is part of the youth employment intervention announced by the national government.

“Successful candidates will enter into a contract with the department which will run for a period of two years and priority will be given to unemployed graduates from agricultural colleges,” the department said.

In order to be considered for the posts, applicants must be South African citizens residing in the North West Province; unemployed graduates with recognised agricultural qualifications including diploma, postgraduate diploma or bachelor’s degree; applicants must be entering internship in government for the first time and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Women and people with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

All applications must be submitted on a Z83 application form obtainable from any Public Service Department or on www.dpsa.gov.za. The application form should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, and not more than six months certified copies of ID and qualifications.

Applications must be submitted to any Agriculture and Rural Development Department office in the North West Province or email to ekgositau@nwpg.gov.za or matlotlengM@nwpg.gov.za with the relevant reference numbers.

The closing date for applications is 30 December 2020 at 1pm.

For more information, contact TE Kgositau on 082 331 5281 or MM Motlhabane on 073 198 7617. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

6259 Views
07 Dec 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

93775 Views
30 Sep 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

35872 Views
01 Oct 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

102816 Views
18 Jun 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

181601 Views
25 Aug 2020

No decision yet on closure of beaches, says KZN Premier

270 Views
09 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook