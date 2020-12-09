NW opens work opportunities for unemployed agricultural graduates

In a quest to facilitate entry and participation of young people in the agricultural sector, the North West Agriculture and Rural Development Department is calling on young and unemployed graduates to apply for contract posts within the department.

The department said that the programme is part of the youth employment intervention announced by the national government.

“Successful candidates will enter into a contract with the department which will run for a period of two years and priority will be given to unemployed graduates from agricultural colleges,” the department said.

In order to be considered for the posts, applicants must be South African citizens residing in the North West Province; unemployed graduates with recognised agricultural qualifications including diploma, postgraduate diploma or bachelor’s degree; applicants must be entering internship in government for the first time and be between the ages of 18 and 35.

Women and people with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

All applications must be submitted on a Z83 application form obtainable from any Public Service Department or on www.dpsa.gov.za. The application form should be accompanied by a comprehensive CV, and not more than six months certified copies of ID and qualifications.

Applications must be submitted to any Agriculture and Rural Development Department office in the North West Province or email to ekgositau@nwpg.gov.za or matlotlengM@nwpg.gov.za with the relevant reference numbers.

The closing date for applications is 30 December 2020 at 1pm.

For more information, contact TE Kgositau on 082 331 5281 or MM Motlhabane on 073 198 7617. – SAnews.gov.za