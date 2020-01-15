NW Health denounces fake tender advert

The North West Health Department has distanced itself from a fake fumigation tender advert circulating on social media.

The advertised tender for fumigation, supposedly for a certain health facility in the province, is littered with spelling and grammatical errors.

“Social media users have been left to believe the officials of the department are incompetent. The advert is damaging to the image of department.

“The North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has called on law enforcement agencies to pursue such scammers and bring them to book,” the department said.

The department reminded the public that all tenders below R2 million are done at the district, and below R500 000 at facility level.

Sambatha warned young people, especially matriculants and those looking for jobs, to be vigilant against scams related to the intake of nursing students and advertisement of jobs in the health facilities.

“At the beginning of every year, there are scammers in the province who claim that they can place students in our nursing college and demand a fee for forms and registration.

“The department wishes to state that there is no amount requested for students for admission or for forms at the nursing colleges. The same is the case with advertisement of posts,” Sambatha said.

He reiterated that no money should be paid to anyone for employment in the North West Department of Health. He urged job seekers to thoroughly scrutinise vacancies advertised online.

“All government vacancies are advertised on newspapers and on the Department of Public Service and Administration website,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za