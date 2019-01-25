NSFAS approves 11 613 social grant applicants

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved an additional 11 613 social grant beneficiaries for funding, the scheme announced on Thursday.

This approval follows the review of applications that were initially unsuccessful for the 2019 academic year.

This brings the total number of social grant beneficiaries NSFAS has approved for funding to about 60 000 for the year 2019.

NSFAS said these students will become fully funded, pending registration at a public university for an approved qualification.

“This review has now reduced the number of ineligible students from the initial 109 000 in December 2018 to 58 000. Further work is being done through the appeals process,” the schemed said.

All students are urged to check their latest funding status on myNSFAS so that those who are approved can complete their registration as soon as possible.

The review of students, who were rejected for other reasons, is ongoing and the outcome will be communicated soon. – SAnews.gov.za