NSFAS 2020 application roadshows moves to Limpopo

The Limpopo province is set to host the second leg of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) nationwide 2020 application roadshows.

“The purpose of the roadshow is to reach out to those who need financial assistance but unable to access NSFAS funding due to lack of internet access or application resources in their areas,” said the scheme.

The second leg of the roadshow will be held at the Capricorn TVET College, Seshego Campus in Seshego on Thursday.

Through the nationwide roadshows Grade 9 to 12 learners as well as “out of school” youth who wish to further their studies in 2020, at any public university or TVET college in South Africa, will get a chance to apply for funding before the closing date.

NSFAS applications opened on 01 September 2019 and will close on 30 November 2019 at midnight.

To date, NSFAS has received more than 42 000 applications.

The roadshows kicked off in Western Cape on Friday where the Deputy Minister of Higher Education Science and Technology Buti Manamela visited Bonteheuwel High School, in Cape Town.

On Friday, the Deputy Minister urged applicants who meet NSFAS requirements to apply for funding before the closing date.

He said prospective NSFAS beneficiaries need to complete and submit the application as soon as possible to ensure timeous consideration of their applications.

On average, NSFAS said it receives more than 3 600 applications a day, with the number going as high as 5 900 a day this week.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should meet the following criteria:

- Be a South African citizen

- Intend to enrol at any of the 26 public universities or 50 TVET colleges in 2020

- Come from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability)

- Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019. Those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements.

To apply, an applicant needs to create a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website, or use their social media accounts; Facebook and/or Google. Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts.

Applications are done online through the myNSFAS portal (www.nsfas.org.za). Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones or computer. – SAnews.gov.za