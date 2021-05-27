Nowa Makula sentence welcomed by Cabinet

Cabinet has joined the Commission for Gender Equality in welcoming the six life terms handed down to Nowa Makula, 32, for the murder of his girlfriend, Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children.

“This sends a strong message that all perpetrators of such abhorrent crimes will face the full might of the law,” Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Cabinet, she said, also condemned the recent killings in Khayelitsha, Western Cape and in Zandspruit, Gauteng, that claimed the lives of 21 people.

“Cabinet commended police for the quick response in arresting suspects and called on the community to work with police to make our streets safer for all,” the Minister said.

Cabinet, which held an ordinary meeting on Wednesday, welcomed the collaboration between local and international law-enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of drugs in Africa and the Middle East.

“The operations, led by Interpol, involved 41 countries and resulted in the seizure of drugs worth nearly 100 million euros. As part of this successful operation, the police in South Africa seized drugs worth around 32 million euros from a fishing vessel and arrested 10 people,” she said. –SAnews.gov.za