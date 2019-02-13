North West taps into wildlife sector to grow economy

The North West provincial government says it is keen to work with the wildlife sector in order to boost the economy.

Speaking at a meeting with game farmers, breeders, hunters and wildlife trans-locaters among others, Desbo Mohono, the MEC of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, said government is ready to assist the sector financially and technically to help establish viable wildlife projects.

“We are working very hard to transform this sector,” said the MEC on Tuesday.

Animal poaching and the approval of game and hunting permits were among the concerns raised at the meeting held in Rustenburg.

Aspiring game farmers and hunters requested the MEC to assist them with funds and necessary training so that they can enter the industry and benefit economically from natural resources which are abundant in the province.

With regard to issues of permits, Mohono encouraged aspiring game farmers to use the Biodiversity Electronic Permit System, which is a government online facility of registering and applying for permits.

The system was launched on 1 April 2018 with the aim to improving efficiencies in the registration of game and plant species, while also eliminating unnecessary paperwork.

Mohono encouraged stakeholders to work with government to use natural resources found in the province.

“I want everyone to join forces with government so that we can achieve transformation of the wildlife economy with inclusivity and social cohesion necessary for nation building,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za