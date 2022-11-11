North West stock theft suspects arrested

Friday, November 11, 2022

North West Premier Bushy Maape has applauded members of the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) for the swift arrest of seven suspects aged between 25 and 49 for stock theft near Ottoshoop, outside Mahikeng.

A whistle blower from a farm in Ottoshoop alerted the police about the alleged stock theft underway at around 02:00 yesterday morning.

Police succeeded in apprehending seven suspects including a woman and impounded two trucks loaded with cattle.

“We commend the SAPS for their swift response and arrest of stock theft suspects in the early hours of the morning. This demonstrates dedication in the fight against crime in our communities especially stock theft which is affecting our emerging farmers,” said Premier Maape

The wave of stock theft in the province has a negative impact on the emerging stock farmers in rural communities.

“Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of the economy in the province and provides for food security of individual households and addresses poverty alleviation through small-scale communal farming," Maape said.

Premier Maape has encouraged communities to work together with the police in dealing with stock theft and other criminal activities affecting their communities.

The seven suspects are expected to appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate court on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Deputy President’s Office responds to Free State allegations

1855 Views
10 Nov 2022

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

65996 Views
10 Oct 2022

SASSA advises beneficiaries to keep verifying contact details to avoid scammers

13199 Views
19 Oct 2022

SA student caught with US foreign currency appears in court

3338 Views
13 Sep 2018

NRF-funded postgraduate study opportunities now open for 2023

475 Views
11 Nov 2022

Cape Town accredited as a Ramsar Wetland City

505 Views
11 Nov 2022

SAnews on Twitter