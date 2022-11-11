North West stock theft suspects arrested

North West Premier Bushy Maape has applauded members of the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) for the swift arrest of seven suspects aged between 25 and 49 for stock theft near Ottoshoop, outside Mahikeng.

A whistle blower from a farm in Ottoshoop alerted the police about the alleged stock theft underway at around 02:00 yesterday morning.

Police succeeded in apprehending seven suspects including a woman and impounded two trucks loaded with cattle.

“We commend the SAPS for their swift response and arrest of stock theft suspects in the early hours of the morning. This demonstrates dedication in the fight against crime in our communities especially stock theft which is affecting our emerging farmers,” said Premier Maape

The wave of stock theft in the province has a negative impact on the emerging stock farmers in rural communities.

“Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of the economy in the province and provides for food security of individual households and addresses poverty alleviation through small-scale communal farming," Maape said.

Premier Maape has encouraged communities to work together with the police in dealing with stock theft and other criminal activities affecting their communities.

The seven suspects are expected to appear before the Mmabatho Magistrate court on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za