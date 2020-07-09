North West MEC afforded fitting send off

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibedi Gordon Kegakilwe, will be laid to rest on Friday during a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 in Vryburg.

The MEC succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday at a healthy facility in Klerksdorp.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West province from today until the evening of the funeral of the MEC, as a sign of respect to him,” the North West Provincial Government said on Thursday.

The funeral service will comply with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and applicable health protocols will be observed.

South Africans can pay their respects to the MEC by tuning in to various media platforms, including a live streaming on the Office of the Premier’s Facebook page from 7am. – SAnews.gov.za