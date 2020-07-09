North West MEC afforded fitting send off

Thursday, July 9, 2020

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibedi Gordon Kegakilwe, will be laid to rest on Friday during a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1 in Vryburg.

The MEC succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday at a healthy facility in Klerksdorp.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West province from today until the evening of the funeral of the MEC, as a sign of respect to him,” the North West Provincial Government said on Thursday.

The funeral service will comply with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and applicable health protocols will be observed.

South Africans can pay their respects to the MEC by tuning in to various media platforms, including a live streaming on the Office of the Premier’s Facebook page from 7am. – SAnews.gov.za

 

