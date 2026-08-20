North West makes progress in fight against FMD

Thursday, August 20, 2026

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) has made significant progress in its ongoing efforts to control Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in the province, with more than 1.3 million animals vaccinated since the launch of the mass vaccination campaign in March 2026.



The vaccination campaign forms part of the broader national response to FMD, and is aimed at protecting the livestock industry, supporting food security, and safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers who depend on livestock production.



The vaccination programme is being implemented in collaboration with livestock farmers, veterinary services, Animal Health Technicians and other industry stakeholders, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease and protect the province’s livestock herd.



The department highlighted that to date, the province has received 1 570 100 doses of FMD vaccine, and has successfully vaccinated 1 315 401 animals, achieving more than 80% coverage of the provincial target herd of 1.4 million animals.



As of 14 August 2026, the province has recorded 479 confirmed FMD cases across all four districts. The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District remains the most affected area, with 213 confirmed cases, followed by Ngaka Modiri Molema District with 93 cases, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District with 92 cases, and Bojanala District with 81 cases.



Of the 479 confirmed cases, 333 remain active and are being monitored and managed by veterinary teams, while 146 cases have been closed.



“The closure of cases has been recorded in areas including Molopo, Rustenburg and Mahikeng, which is an encouraging indication of progress in managing the outbreak. This progress reflects the combined efforts of vaccination, disease surveillance and other control measures being implemented across the province,” the department said.



While welcoming the progress made, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha has warned farmers against becoming complacent and urged livestock owners to continue working closely with veterinary teams on the ground.



“The progress we are making in the fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease is encouraging, but we cannot afford to become complacent. I urge all livestock farmers to continue cooperating with our veterinary officials on the ground and to comply with the disease control and biosecurity measures that are in place.



“To those farmers we are still to reach, I appeal for patience and continued cooperation. Our teams are working around the clock to reach every farmer and ensure that livestock are vaccinated and that the necessary disease control measures are implemented,” Sambatha said.



The MEC acknowledged the concerns of farmers who are still waiting to be reached and assured them that the teams are working tirelessly to reach every affected area.



Sambatha also encouraged farmers to continue practising good biosecurity, controlling the movement of their animals, and reporting any suspected cases without delay.



“The success of this programme depends on all of us. Government will continue doing its part, but we need the cooperation of every livestock owner to bring this outbreak under control,” he said.



The department reiterated that vaccination must be supported by strict biosecurity, responsible animal movement and compliance with veterinary regulations to prevent further spread of FMD.



Livestock owners have been urged to remain vigilant, maintain proper traceability of their animals, and report any suspected cases immediately to their nearest State Veterinarian, Private Veterinarian, Animal Health Technician or Extension Officer. – SAnews.gov.za

