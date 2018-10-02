North West invests in the environment

The North West provincial government is set to launch its first state owned waste buy-back centre in Mahikeng, as part of a waste management plan.

MEC for Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Manketsi Tlhape, is expected to launch the initiative at the Aces community Sports Ground, Mahikeng next Tuesday.

“[The] buy-back centre is a community based depot where waste collectors can sell recyclable waste such as paper, plastic, cans and glass to recycling companies. The centre in Lonely Park Village in Mahikeng will focus on transforming traditional waste collection and disposal towards waste minimisation and recycling,” said the provincial government on Tuesday.

The National Development Plan 2030 (NDP 2030) provides that by 2030, South Africa must transition to an environmentally sustainable, climate change resilient, low-carbon economy.

“In order to realise the NDP 2030 vision for environmental sustainability and resilience, there are constraints that must be addressed,” said the province.

Among the challenges faced by the province include deteriorating environmental quality due to pollution and natural resource degradation.

“If these challenges are not effectively addressed, they will accelerate the rate of environmental degradation and have the potential to undo or undermine many of the positive advances made in meeting South Africa’s own development goals.”

The launch is expected to get underway at 11am. – SAnews.gov.za