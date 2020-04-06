North West intensifies COVID-19 mass screening

The North West is set to intensify its mass screening of COVID-19 and contact tracing programmes this week as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province will this week be intensified as the provincial government, led by Premier Job Mokgoro, will tomorrow be in [the] Bojanala Platinum District for a whole week mass screening, testing and contact tracing programme in Rustenburg. [This will also include the] initial distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Rustenburg taxi rank,” said the Office of the Premier.

In addition, the province will also finalise the process of confirming facilities, which will be used as quarantine sites for COVID-19 patients and shelters for the homeless in the district.

The mass screening, testing and tracing programme will be rolled out in Tlhabane and Geelhout Park areas in Rustenburg, from Tuesday until Thursday. Testing will then move to Brits in Madibeng Local Municipality from Friday until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the distribution of masks, gloves, sanitizers and soap will not only will take place at the Rustenburg taxi rank, but will also include various other taxi ranks.

Rustenburg taxi rank is the biggest in the province.

“The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the province is as confirmed by the Minister of Health, in Rustenburg,” said the Premier’s office on Monday.

Premier Mokgoro who will be leading the Provincial Command Council, has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring that measures put in place such as maintaining social distancing, will be adhered to.-SAnews.gov.za