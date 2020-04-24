North West food parcel donations continue

The Mafikeng Chinese Business Association has donated 200 food parcels and 5 000 disposable face masks to the North West provincial government.

Premier Job Mokgoro, together with the Social Development MEC, Boitumelo Moiloa, received the parcels on Thursday.

The donations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa's call on all sectors of society to join hands in fighting the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the most vulnerable.

The parcels will be given to households in need around the province.

“The Premier welcomed the donations and called on more businesspeople in the North West to partner with the provincial government to alleviate the food shortage in impoverished communities,” said the Office of the Premier.

The food hampers consist of 10kg maize meal, 5kg cake flour, 5kg rice, 750ml oil, 1kg salt, 400g canned pilchards, 400g baked beans, 100g soya mince, 500g coffee creamer ,125g tea, 1 litre juice concentrate and 1kg brown sugar.

They were handed over by Attie Zhuang of the Mugui Ian Chinese Association in Mahikeng.

An additional 100 food parcels were also donated to the provincial government by Christo Duminy of Red Stone Properties Hartebeespoort Dam. – SAnews.gov.za