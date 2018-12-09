No load shedding on Sunday

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as Eskom announced that it would not implement load shedding today.

“No load shedding will be implemented today. We have recovered sufficient pumped storage levels and some of our generating units have returned to service,” said the power utility on Sunday.

However, Eskom said the power system remains in a state of alert and should the situation deteriorate significantly, rotational load shedding could not be ruled out.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand,” it said.

This is the first time this week that the power utility has not implemented load shedding.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan assured the public that his department and Eskom are hard at work to put a plan in place that will ensure stability.

Poor management and poor maintenance of old power stations was highlighted by the Minister as some of the reasons for the load shedding, which Gordhan termed a “crisis”. – SAnews.gov.za