No load shedding now, possibility remains

Eskom says while it is not currently implementing load shedding, the possibility of load shedding later today has increased, as it has lost additional generation capacity due to unplanned breakdowns.

“We remind customers that the system remains vulnerable and that load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there are any additional changes in the system performance. Eskom will communicate regularly,” Eskom said in a statement.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 249MW as at 05:45 this morning, while planned maintenance is at 4 573MW.

Eskom said emergency reserves are at adequate levels.

Eskom requests customers to continue to reduce demand and use electricity sparingly during this period.

“There is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” Eskom said.

- Install a timer on your geyser.

- Reduce the temperature of your geyser to 55 degrees Celsius or less.

- Take short showers instead of filling up a bathtub with hot water.

- Only boil the amount of water you need.

- Switch of your geysers over peak periods.

- Always match the pot to the size of the stove plate.

- Set air conditioners average temperatures at 23 degrees Celsius.

- Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

- Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

- At the end of the day, turn of computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

Eskom also appealed to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments. – SAnews.gov.za