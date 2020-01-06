No load shedding on Monday

Monday, January 6, 2020

Eskom will not be implementing load shedding on Monday, despite a constrained and vulnerable system.

“There is sufficient water at the pumped storage schemes and we have managed to conserve diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators and continue to work to replenish the diesel levels,” Eskom said.

These emergency reserves will supplement the shortage of capacity, if required.

However, the possibility of load shedding still remains as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable.

“Breakdowns (UCLF) are at 13 119 MW as at 5:45am this morning. Our technical teams will continue to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns in order to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding,” said Eskom.

The statement follows the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding on Sunday.

“We ask customers to continue to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly as concerted effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding,” Eskom said.

The power utility said it will keep customers informed on the status of the electricity system. –SAnews.gov.za

 

