No load shedding expected on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

No load shedding is expected today as the generation capacity has sufficiently recovered overnight, Eskom said on Wednesday.

Eskom instituted stage 2 load shedding overnight which lasted until 5 am this morning.

According to the power utility, a generation unit each at the Tutuka, Duvha, Medupi and Hendrina power stations successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity.

Also, a further two-generation units are expected to return to service later today.

“Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished,” Eskom said.

The state-owned entity has since thanked the public for its patience and said it regrets the inconvenience caused by the implementation of power cuts.

Meanwhile, Eskom is currently running on 4 775MW planned maintenance, while another 11 616MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

“As previously communicated, the possibility of load shedding remains elevated while Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance, and as such the system will continue to be constrained during this period.”

The power utility has urged citizens to use electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.

“We will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

