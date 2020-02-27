No load shedding expected today

Thursday, February 27, 2020

By Onalenna Mhlongo

Eskom says there is no load shedding expected today, but the possibility remains.

There is an increased probability of load shedding as Eskom has taken some generation units off the system to conduct emergency repairs.

“We will utilise emergency reserves to supplement the supply overnight.

“As the system is constrained, vulnerable and predictable, any additional shift in generating performance could lead to load shedding at short notice,” Eskom said.

Eskom reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as they are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.

“We request customers to use electricity sparingly and to help curb demand.”

Customers should do the following to help reduce demand:

  • Set air conditioners’ average temperature at 23°.
  • Switch off geysers at peak period.
  • Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.
  • Set the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.
  • At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments,” Eskom said.

For more information, contact the Eskom media desk on +27 11 800 3304/ 3433/ 6050/ 6103 or fax-to-email 086 664 7699. Alternatively email, mediadesk@eskom.co.za - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants increased

5484 Views
26 Feb 2020

No transfer duties for property valued below R1m

1071 Views
26 Feb 2020

NICD keeps close watch on Coronavirus

5798 Views
24 Feb 2020

Sin Taxes increase

1057 Views
26 Feb 2020

Increased allocations in grants, education and health

24717 Views
20 Feb 2019

Sin taxes, levies increase

12567 Views
20 Feb 2019

SA News on Facebook