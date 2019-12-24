No load shedding on Christmas Eve

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Eskom says it will not be implementing any load shedding on Christmas Eve.

“There is no load shedding expected today as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service,” said the power utility.

Eskom has since Sunday not used emergency diesel to supplement capacity.

“We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains,” the power utility said.

Breakdowns were at 14 860MW as at 06:30 this morning.

Meanwhile, technical teams continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

27 December declared a public holiday

6970 Views
19 Sep 2016

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

19537 Views
21 May 2018

Justice Department officials arrested for fraud

1229 Views
24 Dec 2019

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

40546 Views
19 Nov 2019

New liquor trading hours for Cape Town

11263 Views
18 Jan 2013

Reserve Bank clarifies commemorative coins value

27473 Views
11 Apr 2017