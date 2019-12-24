No load shedding on Christmas Eve

Eskom says it will not be implementing any load shedding on Christmas Eve.

“There is no load shedding expected today as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service,” said the power utility.

Eskom has since Sunday not used emergency diesel to supplement capacity.

“We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains,” the power utility said.

Breakdowns were at 14 860MW as at 06:30 this morning.

Meanwhile, technical teams continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW. - SAnews.gov.za