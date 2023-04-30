No lawlessness will be tolerated : NATJOINTS

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), has mobilised all its resources including key stakeholders to ensure that measures are in place to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness in the wake of protest action by truck drivers.

This as it has been reported that truck drivers were on embarking on strike action on Sunday.

“The NATJOINTS and respective Provjoints have been meeting daily to monitor the situation and associated risks.

“With this said, multi-disciplinary joint law enforcement operations are underway and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality.

“Private security companies through the SAPS [South African Police Service] E2 project (eyes and ears) have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality,” it said in a statement.

NATJOINTS has assured the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks and looting of goods from those operating will be tolerated.

It further called on those partaking in the protest to do so peacefully and respect those who do not wish to partake in the strike.

“To this end, those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law are warned that law enforcement officers will not hesitate to respond accordingly within the ambit of the law.

“The NATJOINTS also assures members of the public that the enforcement of the law will be applied within relevant prescripts to ensure people’s freedom of movement is not prohibited and that stability prevails throughout the country,” it said.–SAnews.gov.za