No further African Swine Fever cases reported in Southern Cape

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Western Cape Agriculture says no other African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been reported in Mossel Bay and George in the Southern Cape since January 2022.

The provincial Department of Agriculture's State Veterinary Services officials estimated that about 370 pigs have died due to the disease in the two areas.

“The areas remain under quarantine, and local municipalities are assisting with the disposal of carcasses and disinfection,” Agriculture MEC, Ivan Meyer, said.

Meyer said 120 pig farmers attended last week’s ASF awareness and pig information days in Mossel Bay, George and Plettenberg Bay. The sessions focused on the disease, biosecurity and pig feeding.

“I urge farmers to continue to dispose of carcasses responsibly and in line with the guidelines provided by State Veterinary Services and the municipalities. Farmers should also continue to implement strict biosecurity to prevent the entry of the disease into their herds,” Meyer said. – SAnews.gov.za

