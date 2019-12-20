No fear or favour as Mbalula oversees road safety operations

Friday, December 20, 2019

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has spoken out about overloaded vehicles that embark on cross-border travel overnight.

This week, the Minister led a series of multidisciplinary law enforcement operations across the country.

From Thursday night until the early hours of Friday morning, Mbalula joined operations at the Middleburg weighbridge on the N4, targeting overloaded vehicles (bakkies, minibus taxis, buses and trucks) along the Maputo Corridor.

“Of the 276 vehicles weighed, 52 fines were issued for overloading. A total 53 vehicles out of the 125 tested were found to be unroadworthy and were given notice to be discontinued. [A total of] 64 drivers were tested for alcohol consumption and nine of them were arrested for drunk driving,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Mbalula said he is encouraged by the tireless efforts of law enforcement officials, who are working shifts, 24 hours on rotation, ensuring that road users arrive safely at their destinations. –SAnews.gov.za

 

 

