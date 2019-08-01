Newly appointed CGE members kick start term

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the Commission for Gender Equality, effective from Thursday, 1 August 2019.

The appointment is in terms of Section 3 of the Commission on Gender Equality Act and Section 193(4) (b) of the Constitution.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is a statutory body established to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality.

The CGE advances, promotes and protects gender equality in South Africa through undertaking research, public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, effective monitoring and litigation.

President Ramaphosa appointed Tamara Eugenia Mathebula as Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality for the remainder of her unexpired term of office in the Commission, which will end on 31 October 2022.

The following Commissioners have been appointed on a full-time basis: Other commissioners include; Octavia Lindiwe Ntuli-Tloubatla, Jennifer Smout, Mbuyiselo Botha, Tlaleng Mofokeng and O’hara Ngoma-Diseko who will serve from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2024.

Nomasonto Grace Mazibuko, Dibeela Gertrude Mothupi and Busisiwe Deyi have been appointed as part-time members of the Commission from 1 August 2019 to 31 July 2024.

“President Ramaphosa has wished the new Commissioners well in their roles,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko. – SAnews.gov.za