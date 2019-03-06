New school for Hamanskraal community

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has officially handed over the newly constructed Marotola Primary School to the community of Stinkwater in Hamanskraal.

The handover of the school fulfils the promise to the people of Gauteng that every child in the province gets education closer to where they live.

Marotola Primary School bears a stepping stone in that direction laid by the provincial government to the community of Hammanskraal Township in Tshwane.

The school will cater for 1 000 children from Grade 1 to Grade 7 and is one of many. The department intends opening more schools in townships across Gauteng in keeping with the commitment to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to communities which have been previously underserviced.

The impact the project has had on the beneficiary community has been remarkable.

Its success cannot be measured merely in direct benefits, such as the number of buildings erected, but rather the human benefit that the community has derived from being part of the process.

The success of the project has been the direct involvement of the beneficiaries in the planning, implementation and ongoing management of the facilities.

A total of 128 jobs were created: 31 male adults, 18 female adults, 46 male youth, 33 female youth and 2 disabled. A total of 26 local sub-contractors were also appointed.

The provision of schools with modern facilities in townships will go a long way to improve and transform the quality of education in the townships. It will also have an economic impact and assist to stimulate the township economy.

“We are proud to present this mega school to the people of Stinkwater and plead with the community protect this school for many generations,” said Lesufi.

The school is a modern facility with a design based on a prototype that incorporates Department of Education National Schools Infrastructure Norms and Standards. – SAnews.gov.za

